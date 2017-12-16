Breaking News Bar
 
49ers promote DB Tyvis Powell to active roster

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have promoted defensive Tyvis Powell from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team placed right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve Saturday to make room for Powell on the roster.

Powell was originally signed to the practice squad on Nov. 1. He played eight games last season for Seattle, recording three tackles on special teams. He spent time this year on the rosters of Cleveland, Indianapolis and Seattle without being on the active roster.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Brown will need surgery on his injured shoulder.

___

More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL

