Austrian coalition deal on new gov't presented to president

Foreign Minister and leader of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz, left, and Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, talk to press after talks with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Associated Press

BERLIN -- The leaders of conservative and nationalist parties in Austria have presented their coalition deal to the country's president for approval after concluding negotiations on forming a new government that will shift the country to the right.

Sebastian Kurz, head of the Austrian People's Party, will become chancellor under the agreement reached Friday night, while right-wing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache will be vice chancellor.

Before meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen on Saturday, Kurz said "we have a good and strong team."

Following their talks, Van der Bellen said they all agreed it's "in the national interest of Austria to remain at the center of a strong European Union and to actively participate in the future development of the European Union."

Coalition plans were to be announced later Saturday.