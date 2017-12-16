Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/16/2017 7:00 AM

Austrian coalition deal on new gov't presented to president

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, Foreign Minister and leader of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, from left to right, talk to press after forming a new coalition government at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

    Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, Foreign Minister and leader of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, from left to right, talk to press after forming a new coalition government at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Foreign Minister and leader of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz, left, and Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, listen after talks wiih Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen for forming a new coalition government at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

    Foreign Minister and leader of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz, left, and Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, listen after talks wiih Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen for forming a new coalition government at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Foreign Minister and leader of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz, left, and Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, talk to press after talks with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

    Foreign Minister and leader of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz, left, and Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, talk to press after talks with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- The leaders of conservative and nationalist parties in Austria have presented their coalition deal to the country's president for approval after concluding negotiations on forming a new government that will shift the country to the right.

Sebastian Kurz, head of the Austrian People's Party, will become chancellor under the agreement reached Friday night, while right-wing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache will be vice chancellor.

Before meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen on Saturday, Kurz said "we have a good and strong team."

Following their talks, Van der Bellen said they all agreed it's "in the national interest of Austria to remain at the center of a strong European Union and to actively participate in the future development of the European Union."

Coalition plans were to be announced later Saturday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account