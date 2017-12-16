Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 12/16/2017 1:49 PM

Activists sue over Fort Wayne's noise-limits ordinance

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Two activists are suing the city of Fort Wayne, alleging that its noise ordinance is violating their rights to free speech.

Rowan Greene and Jain Young's federal lawsuit seeks to block the city from enforcing one portion of its ordinance.

That section bars people from using machines such as amplifiers to produce sounds "plainly audible to a person with normal hearing" more than 50 feet away.

Their lawsuit argues that the ordinance's prohibition is unreasonable because "normal sounds of the city" such as construction sounds can also be heard more than 50 feet away.

Greene tells The Journal Gazette he was using an amplifier during an August peace rally outside the Allen County Courthouse when he was ticketed under the ordinance.

A city spokesman declined to comment on the litigation.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account