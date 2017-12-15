Breaking News Bar
 
Chiefs place center Mitch Morse on IR vs Chargers

Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs placed center Mitch Morse on injured reserve with a left foot injury Friday and elevated cornerback Keith Reaser from the practice squad heading into an AFC West game against the Chargers.

Morse started all 31 games over his first two seasons before getting hurt Oct. 2 against Philadelphia. He missed five games before getting back on the field against Denver, and started four more games before he was carted off during the Chiefs' 38-31 loss to the Jets on Dec. 3.

Zach Fulton has been starting in his place this season.

Reaser spent 28 games on the 49ers' active roster the past two seasons, making 49 tackles and five pass deflections. He also can contribute on special teams.

The Chiefs and Chargers are tied at 7-6 atop the division heading into Saturday night's game.

