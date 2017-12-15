Breaking News Bar
 
Toledo coach Jason Candle sign 6-year contract

Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio -- Toledo coach Jason Candle has signed a six-year contract that runs through the 2023 and will pay him more than $1 million per year.

Candle is 21-6 in two full seasons at Toledo, where he was promoted from offensive coordinator after the 2015 regular season when Matt Campbell left for Iowa State. The Rockets won the Mid-American Conference for the first time since 2004.

The new deal announced Friday calls for Candle to make a base salary of $450,00 next season that increases by $25,000 each year, plus additional compensation of $650,000 annually related to sponsorship deals, radio and television shows and speaking engagements. Candle's total compensation makes him the highest paid coach in the MAC.

