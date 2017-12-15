Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/15/2017 8:07 PM

Florida adds Tennessee assistant Charlton Warren to staff

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida coach Dan Mullen has added Charlton Warren to his staff.

Mullen made the announcement Friday, the same day offensive line coach Brad Davis left Florida to take the same position at Missouri.

Warren spent this season Tennessee's defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. He spent the majority of his career at his alma mater, Air Force, where he served in many roles during nine seasons (2005-13).

Warren also worked as defensive backs coach at Nebraska (2014) and North Carolina (2015-16) before landing in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Along with his college coaching experience, Warren also participated in the NFL minority internship program in 2007 with the Houston Texans. He spent training camp with the Texans, assisting with the defense and special teams.

Warren is the sixth assistant hired by Mullen, joining strength and conditioning coordinator Nick Savage, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive assistants Billy Gonzales, John Hevesy and Brian Johnson.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account