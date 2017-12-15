Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/15/2017 7:00 AM

NATO concerned Russian missile system breaks Cold War pact

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BRUSSELS -- NATO says it is concerned about a Russian missile system that could carry nuclear warheads, and believes it violates a landmark Cold War arms treaty.

The U.S.-led military alliance said in a statement Friday that "allies have identified a Russian missile system that raises serious concerns."

It urged Russia "to address these concerns in a substantial and transparent way, and actively engage in a technical dialogue with the United States."

NATO fears the system, which it did not identify, contravenes the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The Cold War-era pact bans an entire class of weapons - all land-based cruise missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310-3,410 miles).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account