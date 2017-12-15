Breaking News Bar
 
Man with knife at Amsterdam airport is not terror case

Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch military police say a man with a knife walked into the police service's office at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and threatened staff with a knife. Officers shot the man in the leg and arrested him before transporting him to a hospital.

Spokesman Stan Verberkt says Friday's incident is not being treated as an extremist attack. Verberkt tells The Associated Press that "the circumstances are telling us that it has nothing to do with terrorism."

The incident forced a brief evacuation of parts of the busy airport just outside Amsterdam.

It was not immediately clear what effect the security situation was having on flight departures and arrivals but parts of the airport behind the check-in area were not evacuated.

