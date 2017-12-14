Kane, Schmaltz lead Blackhawks past Jets 5-1 for 4th in row

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook (7) as Jets' Brandon Tanev (13) chases down the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) works the puck in the corner as Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman (38) and Michal Kempny (6) defend during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Michal Kempny (6), Alex DeBrincat (12) and Brandon Saad (20) celebrate Kempny's goal against Jacob Trouba (8) and the Winnipeg Jets during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Matt Hendricks' (15) goal against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) is waved off by the referee, top, as Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook (7) and Ryan Hartman (38) defend during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) attempts to deflect a puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

From top left to right, Chicago Blackhawks' Michal Kempny (6), Vinnie Hinostroza (48) and Patrick Sharp (10) celebrate Hinostroza's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza (48) attempts a deflection past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Jets' Ben Chiarot (7) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels (57) and Brandon Saad (20) celebrate Wingels' goal against the Winnipeg Jets during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) gets a stick on a shot from Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81)during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) gets a pad on a shot from Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) as Andrew Copp (9) looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) checks Chicago Blackhawks' Michal Kempny (6) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

From left to right, Chicago Blackhawks' Gustav Forsling (42), Artem Anisimov (15), Patrick Kane (88) and Connor Murphy (5) celebrate Kane's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks extended their season-high winning streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tommy Wingels and Michal Kempny also scored for the Blackhawks (16-11-5). Corey Crawford made 27 saves in the first of five games this season between the Central Division foes.

Nikolaj Ehlers thwarted Crawford's shutout bid when he scored a power-play goal at 5:35 of the third period. He has a goal in each of his past four games.

The loss ended Winnipeg's string of seven straight wins at home.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (18-9-5). Hellebuyck had been unbeaten in regulation at home this season (11-1-1).

Chicago led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after two. The Blackhawks scored on their first, second and fifth shots of the game.

Hinostroza teamed up on a 2-on-1 with Patrick Sharp to beat Hellebuyck at 1:50. It was Hinostroza's fourth game and first point.

A turnover in Winnipeg's end led to Wingels' goal at 6:08 for the 2-0 lead.

Schmaltz then re-directed a point shot by Duncan Keith just more than four minutes later. Shots on goal favored Chicago 12-6 after the first.

Jets coach Paul Maurice shuffled his lines for the second period, but it didn't help much.

Schmaltz grabbed a rebound and sent the puck across the front of the net to Kane, who had an open side to score his 12th goal of the season at 11:05.

Chicago led 23-14 in shots after two.

Schmaltz was sent to the penalty box for tripping early in the third and Ehlers wasted no time, scoring five seconds into the man advantage with a shot over Crawford's blocker at 5:35.

Kempny's slap shot sailed over Hellebuyck's blocker less than three minutes later to restore the four-goal gap at 5-1.

Winnipeg forward Matt Hendricks had a goal disallowed a minute later as the referee ruled Crawford had the puck under his pad and Hendricks pushed it in.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Jets: At the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

