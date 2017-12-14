Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 12/14/2017 1:59 PM

Massachusetts sues Betsy DeVos over student loan relief

Associated Press
BOSTON -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos saying she failed to process applications for federal loan relief for former students of a now-defunct chain of for-profit colleges.

Healey said in the lawsuit filed Thursday that DeVos violated federal law by failing to process applications made by Healey on behalf of Massachusetts students who attended campuses connected to Corinthian Colleges.

Healey said the applications were being processed until DeVos became education secretary. Healey argues it's unlawful for the department to refuse to approve claims.

The lawsuit says DeVos is also garnishing wages and intercepting tax returns for students not yet granted relief.

Healey was joined by attorneys general of Illinois and New York in the complaint. A separate lawsuit was filed by California.

