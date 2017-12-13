Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/13/2017 7:49 AM

KHL undecided on allowing players to go to the Olympics

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
Associated Press
 
 

MOSCOW -- The president of the Kontinental Hockey League says he is waiting to find out how many Russians will be banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics before deciding if he will allow his players to compete in South Korea.

Dmitry Chernyshenko, the head of the organizing committee for the 2014 Sochi Olympics but now president of the KHL, says "we'll understand who's going and who's not going and then the league will respond accordingly."

The Moscow-based KHL, widely considered the strongest league outside the NHL, previously expressed outrage at bans for Russian athletes in other sports tainted by doping at the Sochi Olympics.

No allegations have been made of wrongdoing in Sochi by the Russian men's hockey team.

