updated: 12/13/2017 9:22 AM

Twins sign recovering RHP Michael Pineda for 2 years, $10M

By DAVE CAMPBELL
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have signed former New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda, giving a two-year, $10 million contract to the right-hander recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The move made Wednesday by the Twins during baseball's winter meetings was more for 2019, when Pineda will earn $8 million. He'll get $2 million for the 2018 season, which he'll likely miss while continuing the rehab following elbow ligament replacement.

Pineda's procedure was performed July 18. The typical timetable for Tommy John patients to return to the mound is between 12 and 18 months.

Once among the promising prospects, the 28-year-old Pineda went 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts for the Yankees last season.

