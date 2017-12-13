Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 12/13/2017 1:50 PM

Double Olympic gold medalist Simon Dickie dies at age 66

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Simon Dickie, who coxed New Zealand rowing crews to Olympic victories at Mexico City in 1968 and Munich in 1972, has died. He was 66.

Rowing New Zealand announced his death, but gave no details.

Dickie was only 17 when he was a member of the coxed four when won New Zealand's first Olympic gold medal in rowing at Mexico City.

Four years later, he was cox of the New Zealand eight which caused a major upset in winning its final, beating an East German crew in an era when East Germany operated a state-sponsored doping system.

Athol Earl, a member of the gold medal-winning eight, said Dickie "had an outstanding talent for reading crews and reading races and had a knack of changing the race plan at just the right time."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account