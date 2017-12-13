Breaking News Bar
 
Pivec, No. 17 Oregon State women cruise by Savannah State

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points, Marie Gulich had 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and No. 17 Oregon State used a 26-5 second quarter to beat Savannah State 84-36 on Wednesday.

Joanna Grymek added 16 points for Oregon State (7-2), which had the third-highest attendance (8,280) in program history. Kat Tudor scored all 11 of her points in the first half.

Gulich had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first 20 minutes to help Oregon State build a 45-14 halftime lead. Pivec added seven points.

Kaylee Allen led Savannah State (2-6) with 16 points. Donasja Scott added 11 points and Alexxus Sowell grabbed 12 rebounds.

Savannah State was 5-of-28 shooting (17.9 percent) in the first half and made just 4 of 11 free throws. The Tigers finished at 23.2 percent shooting from the floor.

