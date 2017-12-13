Authorities: 79-year-old man shoots, wounds Indiana trooper

hello

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. -- A 79-year-old man who authorities say shot and wounded an Indiana State Police trooper is jailed on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

State police say Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped a pickup truck driven by Oscar Kays on Tuesday evening in Jeffersonville. Police say Kays became combative, pulled a handgun and fired at the trooper, who was shot in the head. Evans returned fire.

Police say the trooper chased Kays before he got away. Police say Kays was arrested at his Jeffersonville home. He also was injured, but police say he was released from the hospital and jailed. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

Police say Evans was alert while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky. Authorities believe the injury isn't life-threatening.