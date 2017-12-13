The Latest: Crews gain on California fire but threat remains

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a member of a Santa Barbara County Fire Crew keeps an eye on a bulldozer building a fire break in the hills above Bella Vista Drive in Montecito, Calif., as the fight against a wildfire the continues Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. The fifth-largest wildfire in California history expanded Tuesday, ripping through dry brush atop a coastal ridge while crews struggled to keep flames from roaring down into neighborhoods amid fears of renewed winds. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

After announcing increased containment on one of the biggest wildfires in California history, officials say communities remain at risk and the threat could increase as unpredictable winds whip up again.

Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture have been extended, with a possible increase in gusts Thursday into Friday.

Evacuations continue for the seaside enclaves of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and the inland agricultural town of Fillmore.

Officials announced Tuesday night that crews had carved containment lines around one-quarter of the blaze straddling Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The so-called Thomas fire has burned over 900 structures, at least 700 of them homes. It stretches across nearly 370 square miles (958 sq. kilometers) of Southern California, making it the fifth largest in state history.