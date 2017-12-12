Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/12/2017 7:00 AM

NATO prolongs chief Stoltenberg's term for 2 more years

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg waits for the start of a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday , Dec. 6, 2017.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg waits for the start of a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday , Dec. 6, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BRUSSELS -- NATO is giving Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg two more years at the head of the world's biggest military alliance.

NATO said in a statement Tuesday that the 29 NATO nations decided to prolong the former Norwegian prime minister's term until Sept. 30, 2020.

It said the allies "congratulate the Secretary-General and have full confidence in his ability to continue his dedicated work to advance NATO's adaptation to the security challenges of the 21st century."

Last week, the German government backed a two-year extension of Stoltenberg's term.

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Stoltenberg had "the full support of Germany," adding that he had "done excellent work modernizing NATO and adapting its structures to a changed security situation."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account