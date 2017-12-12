The Latest: NYPD official says bombing suspect wasn't known

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the blast in the New York City subway system (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

An NYPD official says the man accused of detonating a bomb in the New York City subway wasn't known to authorities before the incident.

Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller said on CBS "This Morning" on Tuesday that Akayed Ullah wasn't on police or FBI's radar before the Monday morning bomb in Times Square.

He says it's getting harder and harder to defend against such acts because would-be terrorists are going online to read propaganda without speaking with any larger group.

Authorities say Ullah intentionally set off the bomb in a long passageway connecting Seventh and Eighth Avenues near Times Square.

Only three other people were injured and they suffered ringing in ears and headaches. Ullah suffered burns to his body and hands. He is talking with police.

His family says they were horrified of the news.

__

12:20 a.m.

A would-be suicide bomber's rush-hour blast in the heart of the New York City subway system is adding new fuel to President Donald Trump's push to limit immigration based on family ties.

Trump is renewing his criticisms of U.S. immigration policy after Monday's explosion in a passageway in the sprawling Times Square subway station.

Suspect Akayed Ullah came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.

Trump says that program "is incompatible with national security." Trump's administration has called for limiting family-based green cards to spouses and minor children.

Authorities say Ullah was inspired by Islamic State extremists. The crude pipe bomb left him with burns and several other people with minor injuries.

His family says it's "deeply saddened."