MSC Seaside named best new ship of 2017 by Cruise Critic

  • This Dec. 11, 2017 image provided by MSC shows the cruise line's new ship MSC Seaside off the coast of Trieste, Italy, following its launch. The ship was named best new ship of 2017 Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Cruise Critic's annual awards. The ship will be christened Dec. 21 in Miami before starting its sailings to the Caribbean. It features an interactive aquapark, an open-air promenade and beach-like condos. (MSC via AP)

MSC Seaside was named best new ship of 2017 in annual awards from Cruise Critic, the cruise website.

Celebrity Cruises received awards Tuesday for best cabins and best for romance. Best cruises for families and best entertainment went to Disney Cruise Line.

Carnival Cruise Line was named best for value and best service. Holland America Line won for best dining, Princess Cruises for best itineraries, Norwegian for best nightlife and Royal Caribbean for best suites.

In river cruising, AmaWaterways was named best river cruise line for the second year in a row. The line also won in the category of best for active cruisers.

