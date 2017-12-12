Breaking News Bar
 
German soldier charged in far-right plot against politicians

Associated Press
BERLIN -- German prosecutors have indicted a soldier accused of plotting to kill prominent political figures and blame the attack on refugees - a cased that raised concerns about extremism in the country's military.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that they have charged the 28-year-old, identified only as 1st Lt. Franco Hans A. in keeping with German privacy rules, with planning an act of violence as well as violating weapons and explosives laws. He also is charged with theft and fraud.

Prosecutors say that the suspect managed to pose as a Syrian asylum-seeker and planned to carry out his attack under that identity. They say his targets included Justice Minister Heiko Maas and that he got hold of four firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 50 explosive devices.

