Female workers sue McCormick & Schmick's over lewd behavior

hello

BOSTON -- Five female kitchen workers in Massachusetts are suing an upscale restaurant chain, alleging they were subjected to constant groping and lewd behavior from male supervisors and co-workers.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, which represents the women, says Tuesday's complaint against McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants details a "humiliating" and "toxic" work environment at the chain's location near Boston's historic Faneuil Hall.

The committee says the lawsuit also highlights the plight of women in low-wage positions like prep cooks and dishwashers. It comes as allegations of sexual misconduct roil white-collar industries like politics, media and film.

The women and their attorneys are expected to speak later Tuesday. Representatives for the Landry's Inc., the Houston-based restaurant and hotel operator that owns McCormick & Schmick's, didn't immediately comment.