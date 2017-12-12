Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/12/2017 10:15 AM

Female workers sue McCormick & Schmick's over lewd behavior

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- Five female kitchen workers in Massachusetts are suing an upscale restaurant chain, alleging they were subjected to constant groping and lewd behavior from male supervisors and co-workers.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, which represents the women, says Tuesday's complaint against McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants details a "humiliating" and "toxic" work environment at the chain's location near Boston's historic Faneuil Hall.

The committee says the lawsuit also highlights the plight of women in low-wage positions like prep cooks and dishwashers. It comes as allegations of sexual misconduct roil white-collar industries like politics, media and film.

The women and their attorneys are expected to speak later Tuesday. Representatives for the Landry's Inc., the Houston-based restaurant and hotel operator that owns McCormick & Schmick's, didn't immediately comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account