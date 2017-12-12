Breaking News Bar
 
Runner helps save Illinois mayor who fell into frozen lake

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- A good Samaritan helped save an 80-year-old Illinois mayor after he fell through thin ice trying to save his dog from a lake.

Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld says he was walking his dogs with his wife on Sunday at Izaak Walton Preserve in the southern suburb of Chicago when their dog fell into a frozen lake. He says he left his cellphone in his vehicle and couldn't call for help.

Hofeld also fell into the lake but was able to lift his 100-pound dog out of the water. He says a man jogging called 911 and then created a makeshift rope using his shirt and the couple's jackets.

The man was trying to pull Hofled out of the water when emergency responders arrived. Divers rescued Hofled.

Hofled says the man left the scene before anyone could get his name.

