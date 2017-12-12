Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
12/12/2017

Scott Air Force base commander relieved of command

Associated Press
BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- An Air Force general says he has lost confidence in a commander at Scott Air Force Base and relieved him of his command.

In a news release, Lieutenant General Giovanni Tuck says he relieved Colonel John Howard of command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing on Monday and that Colonel W. Chris Buschur had taken over.

The release does not explain why Tuck had "lost confidence in Howard's leadership and ability to continue serving in command."

The (Belleville) News-Democrat reached Howard by phone on Monday night but Howard told the paper he was asked not to comment.

Howard was scheduled to speak at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's fall commencement on Dec. 16 but a university spokesman says the school was notified that the base will send another colonel.

