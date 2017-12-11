Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/11/2017 10:13 AM

Soon you can watch the NFL free on your phone on Yahoo

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Watching NFL football games on your phone used to be mainly limited to Verizon customers. Soon anyone will be able to watch football games on the go for free on Yahoo's app, now that Verizon owns Yahoo.

But people who want to watch football through online-TV services like Sling will have more problems. An NFL game on ESPN will still be blocked on the Sling app on a phone - and starting next season, on tablets, too. Verizon apps will have the exclusive rights on phones and tablets.

Verizon bought Yahoo in June and is trying to build a digital ad business to rival Facebook and Google. Verizon's multi-year deal with the NFL takes effect in January. Playoffs will stream on Yahoo, Verizon's app go90 and the NFL's own app.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account