It's official: NL MVP Stanton now slugging for the Yankees

FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Miami. A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York and infielder Starlin Castro to Miami. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, because no agreement has been completed. Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The New York Yankees have acquired NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees announced the trade Monday, getting the slugger and cash from Miami for Starlin Castro and two minor leaguers, right-hander Jorge Guzman and infielder Jose Devers.

Stanton is still owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract. The outfielder was to be introduced later Monday at baseball's winter meetings.

The 28-year-old Stanton led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs last season.

The 27-year-old Castro was an All-Star last season, hitting .300 with 16 homers and 63 RBIs. There's speculation the Marlins will try to trade him to the New York Mets.

The 21-year-old Guzman was 5-3 with a 2.30 ERA in Class A Staten Island. The 18-year-old Devers hit .245 in the Dominican Summer League and the rookie Gulf Coast League.

