updated: 12/11/2017 1:08 PM

Bills coach McDermott encouraged by medical reports on QBs

  • Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, center, is helped to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

    Associated Press

 
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills coach Sean McDermott is encouraged by the initial medical reports on his injured quarterbacks to feel confident Buffalo won't have to add a player before hosting Miami this weekend.

McDermott did not go into further detail, a day after the Bills (7-6) beat Indianapolis 13-7 in overtime to stay in the AFC playoff picture.

Rookie Nathan Peterman is in the NFL's concussion protocol after being dazed while making a headfirst dive in the third quarter against the Colts. Peterman started in place of Tyrod Taylor, who bruised his left knee in a 23-3 loss to New England a week earlier.

Third-stringer Joe Webb finished the game in place of Peterman.

McDermott says Taylor showed signs of making progress over the past few days after practicing on a limited basis last week.

