updated: 12/11/2017 2:19 PM

Jets QB Josh McCown out for rest of season with broken hand

  • New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) is helped after being injured against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Jets quarterback Josh McCown will miss the rest of the season with a broken left hand that will require surgery.

Coach Todd Bowles announced Monday during a conference call that Bryce Petty will start in McCown's place for New York at New Orleans on Sunday.

McCown was injured when he was hit by Denver's Shane Ray in the third quarter of New York's 23-0 loss on Sunday. An X-ray revealed that the 38-year-old McCown's hand was broken, and he was emotional after the game while reflecting on what had been the best season of his 15-year NFL career.

McCown, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal in the offseason, will be a free agent this winter. It is uncertain whether the Jets plan to re-sign him - or if McCown will want to play another season.

Petty started four games last season.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

