Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/11/2017 3:02 PM

Gruden seeks to move on, get Redskins prepared for Cardinals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Washington Redskins guard Tyler Catalina (68) reacts as he sits with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif.

    Washington Redskins guard Tyler Catalina (68) reacts as he sits with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Carson, Calif.
    Associated Press

 
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Associated Press
 
 

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden plans to address players saying they are not being prepared to compete as he tries to move past consecutive blowout loss and get ready for the Arizona Cardinals.

After a 30-13 loss Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the Redskins to 5-8, safety D.J. Swearinger repeated a theme from an earlier defeat that practices were too lackadaisical and the team wasn't prepared and was going to fail. Gruden says he'll talk to Swearinger about his concerns.

Gruden fielded several questions on his conference call Monday about preparation, answering that it's on him, his staff and players to make sure everyone's "fully ready to play." The coach says injuries and a revolving roster have presented a challenge for Washington this season.

The Redskins have already placed 13 players on injured reserve and could have more. Linebacker Chris Carter is set for surgery on his broken right fibula, and starting inside linebacker Zach Brown will have an MRI on his right foot.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account