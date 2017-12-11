Breaking News Bar
 
Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson commits to transfer to Michigan

Associated Press
OXFORD, Miss. -- Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson says he will transfer to Michigan.


Patterson made his commitment in a tweet on Monday after visiting the Ann Arbor, Michigan, campus last weekend . Patterson is recovering from a right knee injury that cost him the final month of last season, but he should be ready to compete in 2018.

In seven games, Patterson passed for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. The sophomore was one of the top recruits in the 2016 class.

Ole Miss was hit with NCAA sanctions two weeks ago that included a bowl ban next season. The NCAA said Mississippi's seniors could transfer without sitting out next season, as is usually required. Patterson does not qualify for that but could petition the NCAA to be immediately eligible.

