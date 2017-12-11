Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/11/2017 4:06 PM

Ex-Vols AD Currie, Schiano had agreed on $27 million deal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Associated Press
 
 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a public backlash.

The memorandum of understanding, obtained through a public records request, states Schiano would have received a six-year, $27 million contract. Tennessee officials say they believe the document isn't legally binding because it was never signed by Tennessee's chief financial officer.

Currie was suspended and replaced by Phillip Fulmer five days after the Schiano deal fell through.

Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport also didn't sign the document with Schiano. The memorandum that accompanied Jeremy Pruitt's hiring as football coach last week included signatures from Pruitt, Davenport, Fulmer and chief financial officer David L. Miller.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account