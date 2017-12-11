Ex-Vols AD Currie, Schiano had agreed on $27 million deal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a public backlash.

The memorandum of understanding, obtained through a public records request, states Schiano would have received a six-year, $27 million contract. Tennessee officials say they believe the document isn't legally binding because it was never signed by Tennessee's chief financial officer.

Currie was suspended and replaced by Phillip Fulmer five days after the Schiano deal fell through.

Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport also didn't sign the document with Schiano. The memorandum that accompanied Jeremy Pruitt's hiring as football coach last week included signatures from Pruitt, Davenport, Fulmer and chief financial officer David L. Miller.

