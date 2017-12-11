Breaking News Bar
 
Patriots' Hogan, Slater active against Dolphins

Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- New England Patriots receivers Chris Hogan and Matthew Slater are active for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Hogan has been sidelined since Game 8 because of a shoulder injury. Slater has been sidelined since Game 5 because of a hamstring injury.

Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley is inactive because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

Inactive for the Patriots were linebacker David Harris, running back Mike Gillislee, tackle Marcus Cannon, defensive end Trey Flowers, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Brandon King and offensive lineman Cole Croston.

Inactive for the Dolphins were backup quarterback Matt Moore, guard Jermon Bushrod, running back Damien Williams, guard Isaac Asiata, defensive end Cameron Malveaux and tight end AJ Derby.

