Savannah: Food tour, historic squares and the purple line

hello

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Looking for a city with great sightseeing, shopping, food and wine?

Consider Savannah, Georgia.

If you stay anywhere near the historic district, you probably won't need a car. Just hop on the free purple line trolley, which makes 12 stops around the area.

Or walk, taking breaks on benches beneath shady trees in the district's 22 squares.

You can take a cruise on the river, buy from local artisans at the Village Craftsmen or City Market, and enjoy everything from seafood to barbecue.