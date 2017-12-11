The Latest: Golden Globe Award nominations announced

FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are displayed during a news conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Latest on nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards (all times local):

5:28 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best limited television series have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are: "Big Little Lies," ''Fargo," ''Feud: Bette and Joan," ''The Sinner" and "Top of the Lake: China Girl."

___

5:25 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best animated feature film have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are: "The Boss Baby," ''The Breadwinner," ''Coco," ''Ferdinand" and "Loving Vincent."

___

5:22 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for foreign language film have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are "Fantastic Woman," ''First They Killed My Father," "In the Fade," ''Loveless" and "The Square."

___

5:20 a.m.

The reading of Golden Globe nominations has begun in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees for best TV comedy series are: "black-ish," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Master of None," ''Smilf" and "Will & Grace."

___

5 a.m.

Decked in a large cozy sweater, actress Kristen Bell is sipping coffee and staying warm before she takes the stage to announce the nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

Journalists gathered early Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the reading of the nominations, which honor acting and other work in film and television.

The hotel is a flurry of activity in these early hours with publicists and members of the press chatting and grabbing a little bite of fruit, bagels and croissants before the nominations announcement begins.

Photographers and camera crews took test shots of the stage where Bell, Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, and Sharon Stone will read the nominations in 25 categories beginning at 5:15 a.m.

The Golden Globe will be hosted Jan. 7 by Seth Meyers and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton.

___

12 a.m.

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday morning from Beverly Hills, California.

The nominations will begin at 8:15 a.m. Eastern, with a second batch of nominees announced live on NBC's "Today" show. Among the favorites are Steven Spielberg's "The Post" and Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk."

In the television categories "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Big Little Lies" could be in for a big morning.

