Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/11/2017 7:27 AM

As 'overtourism' swamps Amsterdam, Dutch capital pushes back

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
 
 

AMSTERDAM -- Hordes of tourists are derailing daily life in parts of historic Amsterdam. Visitors clog the city's narrow streets. Stores catering only to tourists edge out shops for locals.

Every weekend, the heart of the city is overrun by foreigners in strip joints and seedy bars. They gawk at prostitutes in the red-light district and jam cafes where marijuana is permitted.

It's not just tourists on budget airlines, staying at cheap hostels and hotels. Add crowds of day-trippers from cruise ships and Airbnb guests dragging suitcases along cobbled streets.

But the city is pushing back. Changes Amsterdam has enacted or is considering: halting hotel construction; banning "beer bikes," which are pedal-powered bars; shifting the cruise ship terminal out of the city center and outlawing new shops for tourists in some areas.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account