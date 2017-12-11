Indiana board to discuss takeover of Muncie school district

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A state board will decide whether Indiana should assume control of an eastern school district, a move that's being opposed by the chamber of commerce.



The Star Press reports that Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board sent an emergency manager to the district to help stabilize the financially impaired Muncie Community Schools in the summer. The board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to vote whether the emergency manager should be given full control over the district's finances and academics.

The leader of the teachers union is supporting the state takeover.

The boards of directors of the Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Advancement Corp. have requested that the state return "autonomy" to the school district. They say they believe "in local control with accountability."

