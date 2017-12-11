Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 12/11/2017 12:12 PM

Indiana board to discuss takeover of Muncie school district

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A state board will decide whether Indiana should assume control of an eastern school district, a move that's being opposed by the chamber of commerce.


The Star Press reports that Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board sent an emergency manager to the district to help stabilize the financially impaired Muncie Community Schools in the summer. The board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to vote whether the emergency manager should be given full control over the district's finances and academics.

The leader of the teachers union is supporting the state takeover.

The boards of directors of the Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Advancement Corp. have requested that the state return "autonomy" to the school district. They say they believe "in local control with accountability."

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account