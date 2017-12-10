Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/10/2017 8:00 AM

Giroud earns Arsenal a point in 1-1 draw at Southampton

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, top, jumps over Southampton's Ryan Bertrand as they battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

    Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, top, jumps over Southampton's Ryan Bertrand as they battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Southampton's Charlie Austin, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Arsenal during their Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. ( Davy/PA via AP)

    Southampton's Charlie Austin, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Arsenal during their Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. ( Davy/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks out from the side lines during the match against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. ( Davy/PA via AP)

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks out from the side lines during the match against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. ( Davy/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SOUTHAMPTON, England -- Olivier Giroud headed in an 88th-minute equalizer to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The France international, on as a second-half substitute, glanced home Alexis Sanchez's left-wing cross as Arsenal's late pressure told at St. Mary's Stadium.

It was Giroud's 17th goal as a substitute, matching the Premier League record he now jointly holds with former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Charlie Austin gave Southampton the lead in the third minute for the striker's fourth goal in his last three starts.

Arsenal returned to sixth place, above Burnley on goal difference.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account