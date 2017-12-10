Giroud earns Arsenal a point in 1-1 draw at Southampton

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks out from the side lines during the match against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. ( Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

Southampton's Charlie Austin, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Arsenal during their Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. ( Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, top, jumps over Southampton's Ryan Bertrand as they battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON, England -- Olivier Giroud headed in an 88th-minute equalizer to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The France international, on as a second-half substitute, glanced home Alexis Sanchez's left-wing cross as Arsenal's late pressure told at St. Mary's Stadium.

It was Giroud's 17th goal as a substitute, matching the Premier League record he now jointly holds with former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Charlie Austin gave Southampton the lead in the third minute for the striker's fourth goal in his last three starts.

Arsenal returned to sixth place, above Burnley on goal difference.