The Latest: Josh Gordon scores his 1st TD in nearly 4 years

Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Associated Press

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Associated Press

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. At right, in a Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rolls out to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, in Foxborough, Mass. New England plays at Miami on Monday night, Dec. 11. Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon catches a 18-yard touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Josh Gordon has his first touchdown in nearly four years.

Cleveland's troubled wide receiver, who recently returned after being suspended for two seasons, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against Green Bay. It was Gordon's first TD since December 2013. The 26-year-old played his first game since 2014 last week.

The winless Browns are hoping Gordon can stay sober and resurrect his Pro Bowl career. He caught a 38-yard pass on Cleveland's first play from scrimmage .

As many as five playoff berths can be locked up Sunday, and New England can clinch before taking the field Monday night.

A Buffalo loss or tie against the Colts on Sunday clinches the AFC East for the Patriots, while New England can clinch Monday night by beating Miami if the Bills win.

Pittsburgh clinches a berth with a Buffalo loss or tie, though the Steelers need to tie or beat Baltimore to win the AFC North.

Philadelphia could clinch the NFC East if Dallas ties or loses to the Giants before the Eagles take the field in Los Angeles.

Minnesota can win the NFC North by beating Carolina or if Detroit and Green Bay both tie.

Even the Jaguars could clinch a berth with a win and other help.

