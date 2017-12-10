McCoy scores to seal Bills' 13-7 OT win over Colts

Buffalo Bills' Ryan Davis makes a snow angel on the field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo, right, tries to tackle Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left in overtime to secure the Buffalo Bills' 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wintry, white-out setting best suited for snow shoes and sled dogs.

Mush!

McCoy finished with 156 yards rushing and topped the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career on a slick, snow-covered field.

The Bills' sideline erupted after McCoy's touchdown, with numerous players running on to the field and either making snow angels or engaging in celebratory snowball fights.

Buffalo (7-6) stayed alive in the AFC playoff picture, while the Colts (3-10) were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

___

