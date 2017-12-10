Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/10/2017 3:33 PM

McCoy scores to seal Bills' 13-7 OT win over Colts

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo, right, tries to tackle Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

    Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo, right, tries to tackle Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
    Associated Press

  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
    Associated Press

  • Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
    Associated Press

  • Buffalo Bills' Ryan Davis makes a snow angel on the field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

    Buffalo Bills' Ryan Davis makes a snow angel on the field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
    Associated Press

 
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left in overtime to secure the Buffalo Bills' 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wintry, white-out setting best suited for snow shoes and sled dogs.

Mush!

McCoy finished with 156 yards rushing and topped the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career on a slick, snow-covered field.

The Bills' sideline erupted after McCoy's touchdown, with numerous players running on to the field and either making snow angels or engaging in celebratory snowball fights.

Buffalo (7-6) stayed alive in the AFC playoff picture, while the Colts (3-10) were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account