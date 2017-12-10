Breaking News Bar
 
Eagles QB Wentz knocked out of Rams game with knee injury

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a knee injury late in the third quarter Sunday and was knocked out of a showdown against Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz was hit hard as he scrambled into the end zone on a play that was called back because of holding on tackle Lane Johnson. He stayed in the game, and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery four plays later to give the Eagles a short-lived 31-28 lead.

It was Wentz's 33rd TD pass, setting the team's single-season record. Wentz was the second pick overall in the 2016 draft. Goff was No. 1 overall.

Nick Foles replaced Wentz the next drive.

