Holiday saves Pelicans in 131-124 win over 76ers

hello

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons goes to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Trevor Booker (35) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) fall to the court after Davis was called for a foul as Booker drove to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) holds onto his finger after jamming it on the rim while attempting a slam dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ersin New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, top, battles under the basket with New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore and forward Anthony Davis (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) battles under the basket between New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) and forward Anthony Davis (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) goes to the basket between Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) and forward Trevor Booker (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS -- Jrue Holiday scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame an eight-point deficit in the final period to beat the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 131-124 on Sunday night.

Anthony Davis added 29 points and DeMarcus Cousins 23 for New Orleans, which looked out-of-synch in the third quarter and in danger of dropping a second straight at home before Holiday took over.

Rajon Rondo, who sat out the Pelicans' surprising collapse against Sacramento on Friday night, returned with 13 points and 18 assists.

Ben Simmons, who played one season at LSU before being selected first overall in the 2016 draft, had 27 points and 10 rebounds, dazzling the crowd with a handful of explosive, driving dunks, including a reverse jam along the baseline that had the Sixers as close as 108-107 with 7:26 left.

But Holiday responded quickly with one of his five 3's in the fourth quarter, and Davis hit another to make it 114-107.

J.J. Redick, who had 28 points, hit a tough 22-foot jumper that briefly cut the Sixers' deficit to five without about four minutes left, but Holiday again responded with a 3, and his final 3 a couple possessions later gave the Pelicans' an 11-point lead with 2:54 to go.

Already without 6-foot-9 starting forward Robert Covington, the Sixers scratched 7-foot center Joel Embiid minutes before the game because of back stiffness, seemingly providing a Pelicans team powered by All-Star big men Davis and Cousins a considerable advantage.

Instead, Philadelphia outrebounded New Orleans 47-33 and outscored the Pelicans 60-44 in the paint. The Sixers snagged 22 offensive rebounds, which tied a season-high and led to 20 second-chance points.

Amir Johnson and Trevor Booker each had 16 points for the Sixers, while Dario Saric had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore capped a 14-point performance with a dunk on a feed from Rondo that helped seal the game.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid, whose playing time had been limited since offseason knee surgery, was expected to play in New Orleans after sitting out in Cleveland on Saturday night. ... Covington was ruled out because of a back injury stemming from his leap into the stands in Cleveland a night earlier. ... Guard T.J. McConnell also was scratched. He'd been questionable with a left shoulder sprain and wound up missing his second straight game, and fifth game out of six overall. ... Richaun Holmes scored 12 points. He and Booker each grabbed nine rebounds.

Pelicans: Davis was called for a flagrant foul with 4:54 to go for lifting his elbow while setting a screen and hitting Simmons in the head. ... Cousins' playing time was limited when he was assessed his fifth foul with 9:33 left. ... Reserve swing player Tony Allen dropped to the court in the first quarter before limping to the locker room on his own with what team officials said was a left knee injury. He did not return. ... New Orleans had not allowed an opponent to grab more than 18 offensive rebounds before Philadelphia topped that figure. ... Dante Cunningham scored 10 points.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: At Houston on Monday night.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball