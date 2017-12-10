Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/10/2017 7:00 AM

Princes William and Harry chose sculptor for Diana statue

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop on the outskirts of Luanda, Angola. Kensington Palace says Princes William and Harry have chosen sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley to create a statute of their mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. Rank-Broadley, whose image of Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on British coins since 1998, will complete the work by 2019. The statue will be placed on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Diana once lived.

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop on the outskirts of Luanda, Angola. Kensington Palace says Princes William and Harry have chosen sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley to create a statute of their mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. Rank-Broadley, whose image of Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on British coins since 1998, will complete the work by 2019. The statue will be placed on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Diana once lived.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Kensington Palace says Princes William and Harry have chosen sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley to create a statute of their mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

Rank-Broadley, whose image of Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on British coins since 1998, will complete the work by 2019. The statue will be placed on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Diana once lived.

The princes said in a statement Sunday that the statue is meant to create "a fitting and lasting tribute to our mother" and to remember her life and legacy.

The princes added they had been touched by the kind words and memories shared with them about Diana this year, as the world recalled her death in a Paris car accident in 1997.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account