Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 12/10/2017 9:07 AM

Illinois asks for public feedback in transportation survey

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois transportation officials are asking for the public's input in its annual traveler opinion survey.

The Illinois Department of Transportation survey is available through Dec. 31. It's conducted through the University of Illinois Springfield's Survey Research Office. Respondents are asked about topics like road conditions, ice and snow removal, commuting habits and driving behaviors.

State transportation secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the department wants to be aware of opportunities to improve "how we maintain and grow Illinois' transportation system."

The department has conducted the survey since 2001. This year for the first time it's available online .

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account