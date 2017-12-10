Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/10/2017 10:29 AM

Indiana authorities investigating officer-involved shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WILKINSON, Ind. -- Indiana State Police are investigating an off-duty sheriff's deputy who shot a man driving toward the officer.

A release says the Henry County deputy was driving an unmarked police car Saturday afternoon when he saw a pickup truck traveling at high speeds and running vehicles off the roadway. His passenger, a New Castle police officer, called dispatch and they pursued the truck to get a description for responding officers.

Police say the officers stopped the truck and approached it. After the officers identified themselves, the man and woman who exited the pickup got back in and drove toward the deputy.

The release says the deputy fired, striking the 23-year-old man, who pulled into a nearby barn. The man was hospitalized with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Once completed, the investigation will be turned over to prosecutors for review.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account