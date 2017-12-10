Indiana authorities investigating officer-involved shooting

WILKINSON, Ind. -- Indiana State Police are investigating an off-duty sheriff's deputy who shot a man driving toward the officer.

A release says the Henry County deputy was driving an unmarked police car Saturday afternoon when he saw a pickup truck traveling at high speeds and running vehicles off the roadway. His passenger, a New Castle police officer, called dispatch and they pursued the truck to get a description for responding officers.

Police say the officers stopped the truck and approached it. After the officers identified themselves, the man and woman who exited the pickup got back in and drove toward the deputy.

The release says the deputy fired, striking the 23-year-old man, who pulled into a nearby barn. The man was hospitalized with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Once completed, the investigation will be turned over to prosecutors for review.