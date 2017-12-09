Pachuca edges Casablanca in extra time at Club World Cup

Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club Ismail El Haddad, left, discusses with Mexico's Pachuca Jonathan Urretaviscaya, right, and Franco Jara during the Club World Cup soccer match between Pachuca and Wydad Athletic Club at Zayed sport city in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Perez waves during the Club World Cup soccer match between Pachuca and Wydad Athletic Club at Zayed sport city in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Pachuca Oscar Murillo, left, challenges for the ball with Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club Zakaria El Hachimi during the Club World Cup soccer match between Pachuca and Wydad Athletic Club at Zayed sport city in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Pachuca Joaquin Martinez, left, challenges for the ball with Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club Ismail El Haddad during the Club World Cup soccer match between Pachuca and Wydad Athletic Club at Zayed sport city in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Perez, left, makes a save in front of Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club Achraf Bencharki, right, during the Club World Cup soccer match between Pachuca and Wydad Athletic Club at Zayed sport city in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Referee Ravshan Irmatov shows a red card to Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club Brahim Nakach during the Club World Cup soccer match between Pachuca and Wydad Athletic Club at Zayed sport city in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Pachuca Victor Guzman, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Club World Cup soccer match between Pachuca and Wydad Athletic Club at Zayed sport city in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- Victor Guzman scored in the second half of extra time to give Mexican club Pachuca a 1-0 win over 10-man Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the Club World Cup on Saturday.

The midfielder finally broke the deadlock at Zayed Sports City Stadium in the 112th minute.

Casablanca's Brahim Nakach was sent off in the 69th minute.

Pachuca faces Brazil's Gremio in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Later Saturday, Japan's Urawa Reds plays host club Al Jazira to decide which team will meet Real Madrid in the last four on Wednesday.