updated: 12/9/2017 10:05 AM

Indianapolis Colts kicker reunited with high school jersey

Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has been reunited with his jersey from his high school playing days in South Dakota, thanks to a high school coach in Texas.


The Rapid City Journal reports that high school football coach Steve Svendson first came across Vinatieri's Rapid City Central jersey many years ago. Svendson coached the Cobblers, Rapid City Central's football team, from 1999 to 2007. He now coaches a team in Conroe, Texas.

During his time in Rapid City, his daughters asked to borrow old jerseys to wear to a "throwback night" at a basketball game. Another coach pointed out that one of Svendson's daughters was wearing Vinatieri's old jersey.

Svendson held onto the jersey for years before returning it to Vinatieri during a Nov. 5 game between the Colts and the Houston Texans.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

