updated: 12/9/2017 12:03 PM

Huddersfield beats Brighton 2-0 to end losing streak in EPL

Associated Press
HUDDERSFIELD, England -- Steve Mounie fired a first-half double as Huddersfield ended a four-game losing streak in the English Premier League to beat Brighton 2-0 on Saturday.

Club record-signing Mounie, back in the starting lineup after recently returning to full fitness following injury, grabbed his first goal since the opening day early on and headed in his second just before halftime.

The win lifted David Wagner's mid-table side above Brighton and extended the south-coast club's winless league run to five matches.

Mounie forced Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan into an early low save with a volley from just inside the penalty area before giving Huddersfield a 12th-minute lead. Christopher Lowe's corner was flicked on by Christopher Schindler and Mounie arrived at the far post to force home his first goal since August and his double at Crystal Palace.

Neither side created a chance of note until the hosts doubled their lead two minutes before the break. Aaron Mooy's deep ball into the area from the left was turned back across the six-yard box by Mathias Jorgensen and Mounie, unmarked again, headed beyond stranded goalkeeper Ryan.

