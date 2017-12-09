Blues score 4 times in 5-shot span, beat Red Wings 6-1

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues right wing Scottie Upshall (9) scores on Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Sobotka, from left, celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and Vince Dunn (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Detroit. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Jaden Schwartz knocked home his own rebound and the St. Louis Blues scored four times on only five shots on the way to beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 Saturday.

Vladimir Sobotka, Scottie Upshall, Jay Bouwmeester, Brayden Schenn and Dmitrij Jaskin also had goals for the Blues in their third straight victory.

Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit, which has won just once in its last eight games.

Shortly after killing off a high-sticking penalty, the Blues opened the scoring at 11:50 of the first period. Schwartz took a pass from Alex Steen and drove a low shot that Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stopped with his left pad. Schwartz put the rebound past Howard.

The Blues made it 2-0 at 4:07 of the second period when Sobotka's long wrist shot from just inside the Detroit blue line beat Howard high on the glove side. It was the Blues' first shot on goal since Schwartz opened the scoring.

St. Louis made it three goals on three consecutive shots when Upshall got loose on a breakaway after a turnover by defenseman Niklas Kronwall and slipped the puck between Howard's pads to make it 3-0 at 6:17 of the second period.

Jay Bouwmeester's shot deflected off the stick of defenseman Mike Green and over Howard's glove at 16:26 of the second period for the Blues' fourth goal on five shots.

Petr Mrazek replaced Howard in the Detroit goal to start the third period.

Nielsen spoiled Blues goalie Jake Allen's bid for a shutout 7:18 in the third period.

At the nine-minute mark, Jaskin beat Mrazek with a forehand deke move to make it 5-1. Schenn tucked a rebound past Mrazek with 42.2 seconds to play to complete the scoring.

NOTES: The Red Wings recalled LW Tyler Bertuzzi from AHL Grand Rapids to replace LW David Booth, out with an undisclosed injury. . Blues C Jaden Schwartz did not return after suffering a lower-body injury while blocking a shot by Wings D Mike Green late in the first period.

UP NEXT

Blues: Back home on Sunday to face the Buffalo Sabres.

Red Wings: Play the third game of a five-game homestand Monday against the Florida Panthers.

