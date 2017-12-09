Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/9/2017 3:07 PM

Texas hires TCU's Chris Del Conte as athletic director

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
 
 

AUSTIN, Texas -- The University of Texas has hired TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte for the same position with the Longhorns.

Texas made the announcement Saturday.

Del Conte moves from one Big 12 school to another to take over one of the largest and wealthiest athletic departments in the country. He succeeds Mike Perrin, who was hired in 2015 when Steve Patterson was forced out after less than two years.

A person with knowledge of Del Conte's contract told The Associated Press he has a seven-year deal with an annual salary starting at $1.3 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet ready to publicly release contract details

Del Conte will head a Texas program that is starved for success on the football field. After three straight losing seasons, the Longhorns (6-6) play in the Texas Bowl under first-year coach Tom Herman. Del Conte will lead a basketball program that plans to build a new on-campus arena after 40 years in the Frank Erwin Center.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account