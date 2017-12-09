Breaking News Bar
 
China earns berth in Olympic women's curling tournament

By Associated Press
China's women's curling team has reached the Winter Olympics with an 11-4 victory over Italy at a qualification tournament in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

The Italian women can still earn a spot in Pyeongchang when they face Denmark on Sunday. Eight other teams have already qualified for the 2018 Games based on their performances in the last two world championships.

China's team consists of skip Bingyu Wang, third Yan Zhou, second Jinli Liu and lead Jingyi Ma. Wang and Zhou will be attending their third Olympics.

In the men's tournament, Denmark will play Italy on Sunday for one spot and the loser will play the Czechs for the final berth.

