Field goal try wide on final play, Army holds off Navy 14-13

Navy's Malcolm Perry (10) toys for a pass as Army's Rhyan England (8) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game , Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Navy Midshipmen salute during the National Anthem ahead an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Army Cadets cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Army's Ahmad Bradshaw (17) runs the ball against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 Saturday to win its first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 1996.

Army (9-3) earned its second straight win over Navy (6-6) following 14 straight losses in the series.

Ahmad Bradshaw pushed over the goal line on quarterback sneak with 5:10 remaining and Blake Wilson kicked the extra point to put Army ahead.

Quarterback Malcolm Perry, who ran for 250 yards and a 68-yard score in the second quarter, led Navy to the Army 31 with 3 seconds left.

Navy elected to try a field goal, and after about 10 players used their feet to clear the snow, Moehring's kick was long enough but drifted barely left.

Army cut its deficit in the series to 60-51-7 in a matchup of bowl-bound teams. The Black Knights claimed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy thanks to an earlier victory over Air Force.